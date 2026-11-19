Microsoft has apologised for a major Microsoft 365 outage which left millions of users unable to access emails, files, and more. Image: Shutterstock

When a massive outage hit Microsoft late last week, much of the digital world ground to a halt.

The outage wiped out key Microsoft services including Outlook, Teams, and Copilot, which are used by more than 430 million people around the world.

As email and internal communications froze, the operations of governments and businesses went dark alongside them, triggering an economic paralysis that could cost billions of dollars.

While the global economy absorbs the brunt of this paralysis, Microsoft faces both a severe reputational hit and contractual penalties that could reportedly reach up to an estimated $US800 million ($1.2 billion) per day for services they failed to deliver.

Such a catastrophic outage shows just how precarious our modern digital infrastructure is.

It depends on a handful of big tech companies, which have essentially become too big to fail.

So how did we end up in this situation? And is there a way out?

Digital dependency

The initial source of Microsoft’s failure was incredibly innocuous.

Data centres usually share the load of user demands across systems all over the world.

However, last week, a small configuration change caused the company to lose control of some of their computers.

Unable to share the load, these computers dropped user requests onto other systems, overwhelming them and producing more outages.

This pattern repeated over and over again until the company lost almost complete control of their network.

Worse, disconnected user devices – phones, email clients, and business systems – all automatically tried to reconnect at once, crashing Microsoft’s systems all over again.

Historically, a tech outage might affect a single company.

But the reason Microsoft’s outage could impact millions of people comes down to a business revolution that silently took place over 20 years ago.

Software was once something that was sold to companies once for an upfront cost.

In this model, purchasers held great power – only buying new versions if the update justified the expense.

Yet, these upfront expenses also scared consumers off.

Drawing inspiration from telecommunications, gyms and real estate leasing, the tech industry transitioned to renting access to their products, creating what is now known as ‘software as a service’ (SaaS).

In theory, everyone profited from this model.

Software vendors could bank more reliable cash flow, and customers could transition to regular smaller payments, rather than stumping up for large upfront costs.

Ultimately, this change shifted the balance of power towards tech companies.

Instead of purchasing features they needed, consumers handed the keys to their operational kingdoms to the SaaS providers, and locked themselves into highly expensive long-term contracts in the process.



Microsoft says its global Microsoft 365 outage was caused by a bug which was left undetected for months. Image: Shutterstock

Too big to fail

The global financial crisis in 2008 introduced the world to the idea of ‘too big to fail’.

When it hit, the public was left to pick up the pieces of banks that had become too systemically important to be allowed to fail.

Unfortunately, it appears we haven’t really learned those lessons.

Instead, we’ve spent the last few years living through a slow-motion version of that with the tech industry.

Centralisation, consolidation, and unchecked monopolies have left our digital lives, our businesses, and our governments in an incredibly precarious place.

On one level or another, almost everything on the internet goes through Google, Microsoft, Meta, Amazon Web Services, or CrowdStrike – all of which have had major outages over recent years.

These big tech giants earned our trust by providing unified, seemingly invincible infrastructure.

But the convenience that comes with centralisation holds a trap.

Unlike the banking sector in 2008, when these tech titans fail, they don’t need to ask governments to bail them out.

Instead, their centrality forces the entire digital economy to bear the costs of their outage.

Developing digital sovereignty

Escaping the reliance on a few tech giants for our national infrastructure, businesses, and citizens’ data has spurned the push for so-called digital sovereignty.

Europe is leading the way on this.

By actively funding decentralised cloud infrastructure and homegrown software, governments are ensuring that an American tech failure cannot knock out a local hospital.

The world must adopt a similar blueprint.

Australia, in particular, is well placed to grasp the opportunities that digital sovereignty brings.

We already have the raw engineering talent. Companies such as Atlassian, Apromore, Airwallex, and Canva have proven we can build world-class digital tools.

If governments strategically invested in local tech ecosystems, they wouldn’t just be buying digital insurance.

They would drive much-needed market competition, dilute the power of big-tech monopolies and spread out systemic risks – ensuring that a single point of failure could never bring the economy to its knees.

This is not to say we should divest ourselves of any connection to big-tech platforms, which do and will continue to provide useful services.

But if our entire global economy continues to rely on a handful of too-big-to-fail digital monopolies, we will have no one but ourselves to blame when our screens inevitably go black again.