Most job seekers have three interview processes on the go simultaneously. Photo: Shutterstock

Nearly two-thirds of Australian job hunters have three interview processes on the go at once but are wary of making the jump due to economic uncertainty, a new report has found.

The research by recruitment agency People2people, based on a survey of more than 1,200 Australian workers, shows that employees are still actively looking for another job but are being more selective and cautious when doing so.

The report found that more than 60 per cent of respondents were currently engaged in at least three interview processes simultaneously.

This means that employers need to move quickly when hiring and cannot assume that because someone has applied for the job they are fully committed to it, People2people’s Leanne Lazarus said.

“When 62 per cent of job seekers are in at least three interview processes at once, employers cannot afford slow decision-making,” Lazarus said.

“The market is rewarding speed, communication and clarity.”

Wary to make the move

While workers are looking and applying for jobs, more than a third said they are only passively looking or are hesitant to move, the research found.

This is a significant increase of 12 per cent from last year.

It points to Australian workers continuing to embrace “job hugging”, a phenomenon where employees stay in their role even if they are dissatisfied because of economic uncertainty and a need for stability.

There is “cautious engagement” among Australian workers, Lazarus said.

“Candidates are still testing the market, but many are doing so from the safety of an existing role,” she said.

“They are looking harder at role clarity, manager quality, long-term fit and whether a move is truly worth the risk. Employers need to give people confidence, not just a job description.”

Employers that take too long to pick the right candidate will risk losing them, the report found.

A poor candidate experience and too long of a hiring process were listed as key reasons why job offers are being turned down.

“This is where many employers are losing strong candidates unnecessarily,” Lazarus said.

“Poor communication and slow processes are not minor issues anymore. They are deal-breakers. In a market where candidates are juggling multiple opportunities, every delay creates an opening for a competitor.”

Previous research has found that Australian companies are taking too long to decide which candidate to hire.

The survey revealed that it was taking them three times as long to hire someone as job seekers expect it to, and that they are risking losing the top talent because of this.

“The hiring experience has become part of the employer brand,” Lazarus said.

“Candidates are judging organisations in real time, and the businesses that communicate well, move with intent and offer genuine value will be the ones that convert talent.”

AI enthusiasm and fears

The data also reveals job hunters are actively using AI in the hiring process, but are wary employers will hold it against them.

Nearly a third of the surveyed workers were worried their potential employer might reject AI-generated resumes and cover letters.

Despite this, nearly 60 per cent of respondents were still using AI as part of the job hunt.

The majority were using AI to help with job matching, writing their CV and application support.

“Candidates are interested in the efficiency AI can offer, but they are still unsure where employers draw the line,” Lazarus said.

“The opportunity for employers is to be clearer about what they value: authenticity, relevance, and quality of application, regardless of whether a candidate used technology to help structure it.”

Another study this month revealed a new trend of “doomjobbing”, where Australian workers are adopting a scattergun-like approach to job applications, applying indiscriminately to a high number of jobs, even if they’re not suited to them.

This is creating issues for employers who are finding it far more difficult to identify the right fit for a particular role.