It's expected AI will reduce the demand for software programmers. Photo: Shutterstock

Hiring has already begun to slow in several technology roles affected by the rise of artificial intelligence, but AI may ultimately reshape the labour market by enhancing jobs rather than eliminating them, according to a new report from Deloitte.

Deloitte Access Economics’ Employment Forecasts for June 2026 finds that the rapid adoption of AI is now beginning to influence employment trends.

However, whether the technology ultimately reduces overall employment or primarily complements existing roles and boosts productivity is unlikely to become clear for several years.

The report identifies more than 82 “AI-disrupted” jobs that will likely reduce over the coming years, along with many “AI-enhanced” roles that will see stronger demand with the acceleration of AI adoption.

Deloitte assessed occupations by examining the extent to which core tasks can be automated compared with those that still require human judgement, expertise and interpersonal skills.

AI-disrupted tech roles

Many of the occupations identified as vulnerable to AI disruption are in the technology sector, including ICT trainers, software programmers, database administrators, test engineers and ICT sales professionals.

“These AI-disrupted occupations are concentrated in white-collar, knowledge-intensive industries such as financial and insurance services, professional, scientific and technical services, and information media, but the disrupted tasks within these roles often rely less on judgement, empathy and people skills,” Deloitte Organisation Design workforce strategy and planning lead partner Sarah Rogers said.

The report found job vacancies have already begun declining across a number of these occupations.

“Vacancies are a leading indicator of employment growth, and some evidence of lower vacancies in some AI-disrupted occupations suggests that employment growth could substantially moderate in the coming years due to AI,” Deloitte Access Economics partner David Rumbens said.

Without accounting for AI, employment growth in these roles is forecast to slow from an annual average of 1.9 per cent over the past five years, to 1.2 per cent over the next five years.

When AI’s potential impact is included, annual employment growth is forecast to slow further to just 0.5 per cent over the next five years.

According to the report, this slowdown is almost twice as severe as the expected decline across the broader labour market and is likely to disproportionately affect entry-level workers.

Jobs likely to benefit from AI

The report also identified a number of occupations expected to benefit from AI adoption, with the technology complementing workers' skills and increasing their value.

These include chief executives and managing directors, legislators, research and development managers, medical laboratory scientists, and occupational and environmental health professionals.

“Structural labour market impacts may change as AI increasingly begins to reinvent workflows, not just augment them,” Rogers said.

“The volume of investment in AI over the past years suggests that AI will likely move along the adoption curve much faster than previous technologies, creating winners and losers in the process.”

AI has not led to a significant slowing of the labour market yet, the report found, with most of its usage centring on boosting efficiency rather than automating tasks or roles entirely.

“Limited evidence of widespread job losses could suggest that AI is currently playing more of an augmentative role in the Australian labour market, with Australians less likely to use AI primarily for automation,” Rumbens said.

“These augmentation-focused usage patterns suggest AI could deliver much-needed productivity gains while job gains are still seen.

“However, this may also simply reflect the current stage of adoption, with AI tools still used mainly to boost individual productivity before a later phase of more significant change as work processes are reorganised.”

The report found that the pace of employment growth is slowing, from 2.1 per cent or just over 300,000 workers, in 2024-25, to 1.3 per cent in the current financial year.

This is expected to continue falling to 1.1 per cent in 2026-27, representing around 155,500 additional workers.

The findings come amid a series of high-profile layoffs across major technology companies, many of which have been linked to growing investment in AI.

Atlassian has cut 16,000 jobs and invested more in AI, WiseTech has shed nearly a third of its workers, Amazon laid off about 30,000 workers over three months, and Block cut nearly half of its workforce.

There are also growing concerns that AI will have an outsized impact on graduate employment and skills development, both through the automation of entry-level work and concerns that widespread AI use could contribute to declining academic standards.