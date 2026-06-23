Prins Ralston is the new CEO of ACS.

ACS has appointed Dr Prins Ralston as its new chief executive officer.

He has been serving as interim CEO since March.

A former ACS president and member for 35 years, Ralston brings extensive corporate experience in leading complex organisations.

He served for 18 years as CEO across public, private, and for‑purpose sectors, most recently as chief of Townsville City Council.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to lead ACS and excited about what we can achieve together,” Ralston said.

“ACS has played an important role throughout my professional life, and I understand first-hand the value of belonging to a community that supports, represents and advances the technology profession.

“Our focus now is on delivering greater value for members, supporting professional recognition and capability, and helping Australia build the technology workforce and leadership it needs for the future.”

ACS President Beau Tydd said Ralston’s appointment comes at an important time for the organisation and the broader technology profession.

“Prins brings a rare combination of member insight, organisational leadership and strategic clarity,” Tydd said.

“He understands the value ACS provides and the expectations of our members.

“Combined with his experience, Prins is well placed to strengthen ACS’s impact and ensure we remain focused on delivering meaningful value for members and the profession.

Ralston’s background spans engineering, IT and communications, complemented by qualifications in accounting and law, and a doctorate in juridical science.

He spent seven years as a partner in top‑tier and national law firms specialising in capital markets and governance.

Ralston said ACS will focus on supporting Australia’s technology professionals, strengthening the national digital skills pipeline, and advancing the role of the tech sector in Australia’s future economy.

ACS is the publisher of Information Age.