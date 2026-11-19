Online job ads for ICT professionals have continued to drop since falling to a historic low in May 2025, according to new data. Image: Shutterstock

The number of online job advertisements for information and communication technology (ICT) professionals in Australia reached a fresh historic low in October 2026, according to new data released this week.

The Internet Vacancy Index (IVI), compiled by government agency Jobs and Skills Australia (JSA), shows that despite some rises and peaks, online advertisements for ICT professionals has trended downward nationally since January 2006.

Under the Australian and New Zealand Standard Classification of Occupations (ANZSCO), ICT workers have roles such as network professionals, support and test engineers, telecommunications engineers, security specialists, database and systems administrators, programmers, and business and systems analysts.

Nationally, online job ads for ICT professionals hit its previous historic low during the COVID-19 pandemic in June 2020.

Despite a sharp recovery after the pandemic eased, job ads began dropping again in May 2022, with the number of job advertisements falling below COVID-19's historic low in May 2025, according to the JSA data.

Since then, the number of ICT advertisements has continued to drop every month, with a new record low in October 2026 of only 5,743 online job ads.

The index counts job advertisements posted on online job boards Seek, CareerOne, and Workforce Australia, and does not include jobs vacancies shared on "employer websites, social media, newspapers, or other informal methods such as word of mouth", JSA said.

Job ads are down, but applications are up

In October, job ads across the Australian economy recorded the largest month-on-month seasonally adjusted decline since May - and the second-largest drop in the last 15 months, according to the latest JSA data.

"In seasonally adjusted terms, job advertisements decreased (down by 3.9 per cent or 8,200 [ads]) in October 2026 to stand at 201,700," the agency found.

"Despite this fall, national IVI results have remained comparatively steady over the last 18 months, with ongoing month-to-month variation."

While job advertisements decreased across all major occupation groups in October, labourers (down 7.2 per cent) and technicians and trades workers (down 6.2 per cent) saw the strongest decreases.

"Recruitment activity decreased across all states and territories over the month," JSA added.

"The strongest decreases were recorded in Queensland (down by 5.0 per cent or 2,500 job advertisements) followed by the Australian Capital Territory (down by 4.5 per cent or 210) and New South Wales (down by 4.5 per cent or 2,700).

Seek found that while the number of job advertisements continues to drop, applications per job ad rose for an eighth consecutive month in September, according to its latest employment report.

Seek chief economist Dr Blair Chapman said, "Applications per ad rose a further 2.3 per cent month-on-month – the largest monthly increase in more than two years – and have reached a new all-time high."

Job ads slow in occupations most exposed to AI

There is "some suggestive evidence" in both JSA and Seek data which shows job ads in occupations most exposed to generative artificial intelligence have "slowed a little more than in other occupations", according to analysis published this month by Reserve Bank of Australia economist Mike Major.

"The occupations in the most-exposed quintile that contribute most to the decrease in new JSA job ads since November 2022 are general clerks, software and applications programmers, ICT business and systems analysts, call or contact centre workers, and receptionists," he found.

Data released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) in early November showed the rise of AI is reducing job vacancies in some industries more than others.

While information media and telecommunications had the highest proportion of businesses reporting a decrease in vacancies due to AI, the professional, scientific, and technical services sector – which includes most ICT jobs – saw 5.2 per cent of organisations report a decrease in vacancies due to AI.

Earlier data released in October by the ABS showed job vacancies in professional, scientific, and technical services roles have already fallen sharply over the past year.

Only six categories of ICT jobs are now experiencing worker shortages, down from seven in 2025, according to data released by JSA in October.

Australia's unemployment rate rose by 0.2 per cent to reach 4.9 per cent in October, according to ABS data released on Thursday.