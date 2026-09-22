We may have used generative AI to create this mock-up, but the merchandise is 100% real! Image: ChatGPT

For 40 years, Information Age has brought members, subscribers and technology professionals the most trusted and compelling news in the tech industry.

From the rise of the internet to the AI revolution, Information Age has been there to report on the innovations transforming the way we work and live.

But technology is only part of the story.

The people driving that change are just as important – that’s you!

To celebrate our 40th anniversary, we’re giving you the chance to win some exclusive Information Age merchandise, including caps, T-shirts, polos and more.

Whether you’ve been reading Information Age for decades or only discovered us recently, this is your chance to celebrate four decades of trusted tech journalism and show your IA pride.

Enter now for your chance to win one of 40 Information Age merchandise bundles.

Because 40 years of technology news deserves a celebration!

To enter, simply send us your best technology memory from the past 40 years, along with your shirt size and mailing address.

Send your entry to [email protected] with the subject line ‘GIVEAWAY’.

We are so excited to read your memories and will publish a select number of winning entries.

Entries will be judged on their creativity, and chance plays no part in winning. By submitting an entry, you agree to us being able to publish your name and submission in Information Age.

Entries close 31 October 2026.