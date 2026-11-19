Information Age recently ran a competition to celebrate its 40th anniversary.

Subscribers were invited to share their favourite tech memory from the past 40 years – and we received some absolute doozies!

Your stories made us laugh and (almost) cry.

They also reminded us just how much technology has changed, with some having lived through everything from punch cards and the birth of the internet to the explosion of AI.

What a wild ride the past 40 years have been!

We look forward to sharing some of your stories soon.

A big thank you to everyone who entered and shared their memories with us.

We're thrilled to announce our 40 winners:



A. Rehman, Vic

A. Sheps, NSW

A. Patil, Wellington, NZ

A. Wan, Qld

A. Liu, Tas

A. Mayer, Vic

B. Schroeder, SA

D. Ferdous, NSW

D. Walsh, NSW

D. Widdicombe, NSW

D. Fernando, NSW

G. Zinzuwadia, SA

G. Ingram, Qld

G. Gkoumas, Vic

G. Pretorius, Qld

I. Cartwright, WA

I. Lim, Vic

J. Illy, NSW

J. Sanders, SA

L. Doan, Vic

L. Ward, Qld

M. Scerri, NT

M. Rakib, WA

M. Lim, NSW

M. S, NSW

M. Ali, Vic

N. Cristofi, NSW

N. Brooking, Qld

N. Neil, Vic

N. Soh, Vic

O. Waters, WA

P. Mckenzie, Vic

P. Gyawali, ACT

R. Dodds, NSW

R. Phelan, SA

S. Anderson, Qld

T. Laurie, Vic

V. Patel, WA

W. Erwin, NSW

Y. Dhanuka, Vic

Congratulations to all our Information Age 40th Anniversary winners!

Sit tight, your prizes will be with you within 6 weeks.