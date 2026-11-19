The government and Coalition are opposing the right for workers to have flexible working arrangements. Photo: Shutterstock

The federal government has joined the Coalition in rejecting a proposed universal right for Australian workers to request flexible working arrangements, including the right to work from home for up to two days a week.

The Senate Standing Committee on Education and Employment, which is chaired by a Labor Senator, tabled its report on the Greens’ Fair Work Amendment (Right to Work From Home) Bill 2025, more than a year after its inquiry began.

The bill sought to remove existing eligibility requirements that restrict which employees can request flexible working arrangements.

Under current laws, employees who have worked for an employer for at least 12 months can request flexible working arrangements if they meet certain criteria, including having caring responsibilities for a young child, being of a certain age or having a disability.

The proposed changes would give all employees the right to make such requests, regardless of their personal circumstances.

The bill would also establish a statutory right to request working from home for up to two days a week.

Employers could only refuse such requests if it was “impractical or impossible” for the employee to perform their duties remotely.

This would set a higher threshold for employers than the existing requirement to have reasonable business grounds for rejecting a flexible working request.

Balancing act

The committee’s report found there was broad support for the proposed changes among unions, researchers and disability and community organisations for these changes.

These groups argued flexible work had become an established feature of modern workplaces, and that employment laws should reflect this.

However, employer and industry groups opposed the changes, arguing that the existing framework was adequate and further legislative intervention was unnecessary.

The Labor and Coalition-led committee ultimately sided with employers, recommending that the bill not be passed.

While acknowledging the “substantial evidence regarding the benefits of flexible working arrangements, including working from home, for both employees and employers”, the committee said existing legislation already provided adequate protections.

“The Fair Work Act 2009 already provides eligible employees with an enforceable right to request flexible working arrangements,” the report said.

“The committee is concerned that the bill would significantly alter the balance between employees’ access to flexible working arrangements and employers’ ability to manage their workplaces, while introducing uncertainty for employees.”

It also raised concerns that the proposed grounds for refusing requests to work from home would significantly restrict employers' ability to accommodate reasonable business needs.

“The proposed grounds for refusing requests to work from home for up to two days per week would substantially limit employers’ ability to consider reasonable business needs,” the report said.

The committee warned that introducing different tests for refusing flexible working requests could also create uncertainty for employees.

It argued that the existing framework provided appropriate mechanisms for requesting flexibility, with additional protections for workers with greater needs.

“The committee supports the objective of improving access to flexible work but does not consider that the bill strikes an appropriate balance between employee flexibility and the needs of workplaces,” it said.

‘Dependent on the goodwill’ of employers

In a dissenting report, Greens Senators argued that working from home should be a workplace right rather than a “privilege reserved for those with the power to demand and achieve it”.

They said access to remote work remained disproportionately available to higher-paid employees and those with greater bargaining power.

“Lower paid workers, women workers returning from parental leave and disabled people can face significant barriers to accessing arrangements that would make material difference to their lives,” the Greens Senators said.

“The current framework leaves too many workers dependent on the goodwill of their employer.”

The Greens criticised Labor and the Coalition for opposing the bill, arguing that their position would leave many Australians without a meaningful guarantee of access to flexible work.

“Labor talks about productivity, fairness and workers’ rights,” they said.

“But when given the opportunity to widen a meaningful, enforceable right to work from home to all Australian workers, it has chosen instead to continue to confine flexible requests to work from home to those with caring responsibilities, disability, age requirements or who are pregnant.

“This excludes a great many workers who could benefit from working from home but do not meet these narrow eligibility requirements.”

The Senators said the decision would leave workers at the mercy of employer discretion and reinforce the power imbalance between employers and employees.

The Federal Committee's decision comes as the Victorian government pursues its own proposed changes to working-from-home rights.

It had planned to introduce legislation enshrining working from home as a protected attribute under anti-discrimination law, allowing employees whose duties could be performed remotely to work from home two days a week.

However, the introduction of the legislation was delayed until after the November state election.