Kind, supportive bosses could be why employees feel the need to go above and beyond, fuelling burnout. Photo: Shutterstock

The combination of kind managers and workers who strive to appear flawless is leading to overworking and burnout, according to landmark new Australian research.

Global research led by Adelaide University, published in the Human Relations journal, has found that workers with a strong desire to appear “perfect” at their job are at risk of being overworked.

This is because they tend to go above and beyond to improve their leaders, who are supportive of them.

The research is based on three studies and data from more than 700 employees across a range of industries in China and United Kingdom.

It investigates the impact that seemingly supportive leaders can have on employees who want to seem perfect to them, and whether this has any connection to overworking and “workaholism”.

‘Leadership paradox’

Workers who want to be perfect for their managers were consistently becoming overcommitted and having higher rates of workaholism, researchers found.

“Our findings reveal an interesting leadership paradox: even good leaders can unintentionally create pressure for some employees,” Adelaide University School of Management and first author of the research Dr Lin Xiao Chu said.

“A manager who praises the productivity of an employee who is a workaholic may unintendedly fuel the behaviour.

“The employee may interpret their manager’s support and encouragement as a reason to work even harder, struggle to say no, and become overly committed to meeting expectations in the false belief these behaviours will be beneficial for career advancement.”

There is a crisis of burnout and overworking in the Australian workforce.

The recent State of Workplace Burnout report found that more than a third of Australian workers were reportedly experiencing burnout, and just under half of the respondents said that their wellbeing had deteriorated in the previous year.

Separate research found more than half of all Australian workers had taken sick leave due to mental exhaustion, and nearly a third had taken leave specifically for burnout in the last 12 months.

The number of Australians making workplace mental health insurance claims has jumped by nearly 20 per cent in the last year, according to research from Allianz.

Perfect the enemy of good

The Adelaide University research found that “perfect” employers may be unintentionally pushing their staff to overwork.

“We often assume that supportive and caring leaders always bring out the best in all employees,” Chu said.

“Our research challenges this assumption by exploring whether well-intentioned leadership can sometimes unintentionally encourage employees to work too hard and put their wellbeing at risk.

“Employees that are particularly vulnerable are not the classic perfectionists – who want to be perfect – but those who want to be seen as perfect employees.

“In doing so, they will hide mistakes, conceal weaknesses and stay at work late to project an image of being flawless, reliable and highly competent to senior management.”

The report recommended more research be done into how to identify workers who are at risk of workaholic tendencies under good leaders.

“Good leadership is not just about encouraging employees to give their best,” Chu said.

“Leaders should make it clear that employees do not need to be perfect, that setting boundaries is acceptable, and that taking breaks or saying no does not mean they are less committed.”

The majority of Australian workers are likely to be more productive if they have a manager who cares, but most would not say their current manager was appreciative, a 2024 study found.

Research found last year found up to one in five Australians were “languishing” in their jobs, meaning that they had low levels of mental health and were dissatisfied with their life and job.