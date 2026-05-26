Fans will soon be able to generate AI remixes of songs. Photo: Shutterstock

Spotify users will soon be able to create AI-generated remixes from some of the world’s most biggest artists under a new licensing deal with music giant Universal Music Group (UMG).

In what Spotify described as “landmark” licensing agreement, the music streaming platform plans to launch a new generative AI tool for fans to create covers and remixes of tracks from participating artists at UMG.

The feature will be offered as a paid add-on for Spotify Premium users.

An official launch date has not yet been announced.

Neither company has explained precisely how the tool will function, though UMG chief executive Lucian Grainge emphasised that the use of musicians’ name, likeness, and voice, will be “all opt-in”.

“It’s our job, along with the platform, to explain what the technology is and what provisions the technology gives,” Grainge said at the Greater Together LA summit on Thursday.

“I think it’s about the power of possibility.

“For the super fans, it will be completely interactive.”

Artists signed to UMG include Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift (who in April applied to trademark the sound of her voice), The Beatles and Stevie Wonder.

The label is also home to numerous critics of AI, including alternative-pop icon Billie Eilish, who in 2024 signed an open letter that deemed irresponsible use of the technology an “assault on human creativity”.

UMG has not disclosed which musicians will be participating at launch.

Spotify introduces AI revenue stream

Spotify said its “groundbreaking” tool could create new revenue streams for songwriters and artists.

Musicians who opt into the new AI “creation model” will be able to share in the revenue generated from fan-made remixes and covers.

That income would be paid in addition to earnings from their original songs on the platform.

Grainge emphasised the collaboration is “firmly artist-centric, rooted in responsible AI, and will drive growth for the entire ecosystem”.

The agreement marks a notable shift for UMG, which publicly criticised Spotify’s handling of AI-generated music in 2023 after a viral song featuring fake vocals from Drake and The Weeknd went viral on streaming services.

Though a spokesperson at the time said music stakeholders had to decide whether they would be on the side of “artists, fans and human creative expression”, or the side of “deep fakes, fraud and denying artists their due compensation”, the company’s recent initiative suggests it has warmed to the technology when artists are appropriately compensated.

UMG has also signed AI deals with Nvidia, music creation platform Splice, and music-generator company Udio in the last seven months.

“The speed of change is quicker than ever before,” Grainge said Thursday.

“We make deals that are win-win, and the people who you can’t make deals with are never going to respect the business, or the creativity, or the investment.”

First of many AI deals for Spotify

Following years of considerable pressure from the music industry, Spotify announced in late 2025 that it had started work on “responsible” AI music products with major record labels.

The streaming giant has since signed AI-related partnerships with UMG, Sony Music Group, Warner Music Group, Merlin, and Believe.

The technology for these collaborations is being supported by a “state-of-the-art generative AI research lab” Spotify announced in October.

The company has not revealed whether these labels are in discussions for the same remix tool as UMG, though Spotify said its partnerships would be established with “choice in participation” and “fair compensation and new revenue” as key principles.

“Solving hard problems for music is what Spotify does, and fan-made covers and remixes are next,” said Spotify co-chief executive Alex Norström.

“What we’re building is grounded in consent, credit, and compensation for the artists and songwriters that take part.”

UMG and Tiktok crack down on unlicensed AI music

On Friday, UMG also signed a new global licensing agreement with social media giant Tiktok.

In addition to new marketing and advertising provisions, UMG said the agreement will extend the companies’ commitment to artist-focused AI protections.

UMG said Tiktok would also work with the label to remove unauthorised AI-generated music from the platform, while further improving artist and songwriter attribution.

“With this new agreement, we look forward to driving innovative new fan experiences, while further improving social media monetisation, and protecting and amplifying human artistry,” said UMG chief digital officer Michael Nash.

UMG and Spotify did not respond to Information Age when asked whether songs generated from the newcoming AI tool could be used on connected social media platforms such as Tiktok.