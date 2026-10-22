ACS is calling on cyber experts to participate in its CyberPath pilot. Photo: Shutterstock

The Australian Computer Society (ACS) is calling on employers and cyber security practitioners to help test its new CyberPath framework designed to bring greater consistency to skills recognition, workforce planning and career progression across the industry.

ACS soft-launched the pilot phase of CyberPath at leading cyber security conference CyberCon 2026, inviting employers, practising cyber security professionals and learners to register their interest in becoming early adopters.

The program aims to develop a nationally consistent approach to identifying cyber security capabilities, recognising skills and experience, and mapping career pathways in a sector where job expectations and professional development opportunities can vary widely.

CyberPath is a government-backed initiative funded by the Department of Home Affairs and led by a consortium of technology organisations.

Testing the framework in the real world

The early adopter program will allow participants to test CyberPath’s framework and provide feedback to help refine its practical application.

ACS CEO Dr Prins Ralston said CyberPath had surpassed 2,000 community touchpoints.

“The pilot, which starts in February, is an important step towards a more skilled, trusted, and accountable cyber security profession," said Dr Ralston.

ACS CEO Dr Prins Ralston says the CyperPath pilot is an important step towards a more trusted cyber workforce. Photo: Supplied

The aim of CyberPath is to ensure the framework is accessible, fit for purpose and reflects the needs of different stakeholders across the industry.

Employers could use the framework to better understand the capabilities within their teams, identify skills gaps and improve workforce planning.

For practitioners, it could provide a clearer way to demonstrate their skills and experience, understand role expectations and identify opportunities for career development.

Learners and aspiring cyber security professionals could use it to better understand the capabilities required for different roles and the pathways available to enter the industry.

Getting started

The initial pilot will focus on four roles: governance, risk and compliance (GRC) analyst, security operations centre (SOC) analyst, chief information security officer (CISO) and cyber security architect.

CyberPath is seeking participants aged 18 and over, with registrations open to current practitioners, aspiring professionals and people representing organisations.

Employers and cyber security practitioners interested in helping test the framework can register their interest through the CyberPath early adopter program.

The feedback gathered during the pilot will help inform the continued development of CyberPath’s approach to professionalising Australia’s cyber security workforce.