Three people have used sophisticated deepfake techniques to defraud businesses of $190 million. Photo: Shutterstock

An elaborate scheme involving AI deepfakes of CEOs stole nearly $200 million from companies around the world, including fintechs, hospitals and banks, according to US authorities.

The US Attorney’s Office, Southern District of New York, earlier this month unsealed an indictment against three foreign nationals who have been arrested and charged in relation to a scheme using artificial intelligence to defraud companies of $US129 million ($190 million).

The Department of Justice’s announcement uses the phrase ‘super intelligence’ rather than ‘artificial intelligence’, following an order from US President Donald Trump.

The scam involved the alleged use of AI to generate deepfakes of top-level executives from a range of companies, along with international lawyers, to trick lower-level employees into transferring significant amounts of money, which was then converted into cryptocurrency.

Two men were arrested in Spain earlier this year, and another was taken into custody in the United Kingdom in September.

Extradition requests for all three men are pending, the US Attorney’s Office said.

The three men are Jacob Soall, Sharon Hazan and Guy Sheetrit, according to the indictment.

The indictment includes a number of nicknames associated with the men, including “Rocky Balboa”, “Superman Cash”, “Impossible Mission” and “Fat Boy”.

AI-enabled scams

Huge advances in AI capability and availability have created significant risks, Attorney for the Southern District of New York Jamie McDonald said in a statement.

“Super intelligence offers tremendous potential,” McDonald said.

“But the public should recognise that there are some who seek to use this emerging technology to pursue criminal goals.

“As alleged, [the men] abused groundbreaking super intelligence technology to impersonate real people and deceive corporate executives into sending them and their co-conspirators approximately $US129 million.”

The US authorities have alleged that between 2024 and 2026, the trio used artificial intelligence to impersonate the voices and images of corporate executives at a range of companies, and attorneys at major law firms.

This would typically begin with the targeting of an employee at a company by pretending to be their CEO.

The deepfake audio or video would tell the employee that their help was needed with a confidential financial transaction and direct them to contact lawyers at a major international law firm who were supposedly involved in the deal.

The alleged scammers also impersonated these lawyers, the indictment claims.

The victims were eventually told to wire large amounts of money to a particular bank account, which was controlled by the alleged scammers.

Money from the scheme was transferred to bank accounts in the US, Spain, Portugal, Greece, the United Arab Emirates, Singapore, and China, among others.

The group then converted the money into cryptocurrency in an attempt to conceal its origins before distributing it among themselves, the indictment says.

The indictment says that a hospital system based in Missouri lost $US4.8 million to the scam, a Rhode Island bank lost $US2.7 million and a fintech company based in the United Kingdom lost $US11.6 million, among others.

‘Large-scale fraud’

The indictment states that Soall is alleged to be the person who impersonated the lawyers, and that he kept a script titled “lawyer call” that included language aiming to convince the victims not to discuss any of the communications with their colleagues.

It also claims that Hazan boasted he had been money laundering since 1994, and had laundered over $US400 million in the last three years alone.

“The alleged scheme…demonstrates how the use of advanced technology can be exploited to commit large-scale fraud,” Assistant Director in charge of the New York Field Office of the FBI James C Barnacle Jr said.

“As criminals continue to weaponise emerging technologies, the FBI remains committed to rapidly adapting our capabilities to identify, investigate and disrupt those who seek to harm New Yorkers and businesses operating in our communities.”

Similar deepfake-based cons have also been used to target Australian individuals and businesses in recent years.

In early 2024, scammers stole about $40 million from a multinational company using an elaborate AI deepfake scheme in which an employee was duped by a video call featuring a fake version of the company’s chief financial officer.

Other similar scams were reported later that year, with deepfake-enabled fraud becoming increasingly common over the past two years.