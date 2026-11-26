Melbourne researcher Arni Hardarson found a Chrome bug that was being actively exploited in the wild. Photo: Supplied / Shutterstock, composed with Copilot

Melbourne-based security researcher Arni Hardarson has been credited with reporting a high-severity Google Chrome vulnerability that hackers have actively exploited in the wild.

Hardarson, co-founder of offensive cybersecurity firm Neonix Security, discovered that a ‘use-after-free’ flaw in the browser could be misappropriated to maintain access to memory after it had already been deallocated or freed.

The vulnerability – which sat dormant in a 27-year-old software library used by Chrome – could then be used in combination with specially crafted, malicious webpages to execute unauthorised code within the browser.

Australian security firm ThreatDefence reported successful attacks could result in malicious code being used to read data from in-tab web pages, while a publicly shared test of the vulnerability showed it could be used to crash an unpatched instance of Chrome.

In November, Google credited Hardarson for reporting the vulnerability and confirmed it had been exploited “in the wild”.

Google did not respond prior to publication when asked what such in-the-wild exploits involved, though the company released a corresponding security fix in early November.

"When I originally reported the vulnerability, we didn't know it was being actively exploited,” Hardarson said.

“It's a powerful reminder that cybercriminals don't necessarily need to find weaknesses in the latest technologies.

“Sometimes the vulnerabilities they're exploiting have been sitting in software for years, waiting to be discovered.”

High-risk flaw lay dormant for 27 years

The bug was found in libxslt, an XSLT software library used to transform certain XML-format documents, such as technical manuals or web feeds, into browsable webpages.

Written in 1999, libxslt has been used in Chrome and other prominent software such as Safari’s browser engine WebKit.

Hardarson told Information Age that although he discovered the flaw by investigating Chrome, it could also affect other browsers and software which run libxslt.bb

“I picked Chrome because I wanted a tough target and to challenge myself,” said Hardarson.

“Whether a particular product is vulnerable depends on the version and how it uses the library.”

Tracked as CVE-2026-125350, the vulnerability earned a high-severity scoring and was added to the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency’s (CISA) Known Exploited Vulnerabilities catalogue on 10 November.

"What's particularly interesting about this discovery is that the vulnerable code sits in a software library written 27 years ago,” said Hardarson.

“It demonstrates that even mature, extensively used technology can contain serious security weaknesses that have remained undetected for decades.”

Notably, Google has pulled support for client-side XSLT, including libxslt, as of 17 November.

Though Hardarson’s vulnerability was published in November, Google first declared plans to discontinue libxslt in October 2025 – after it found such “complex, aging codebases” were “notoriously susceptible to memory safety vulnerabilities”.

Trouble in the sandbox

Malicious code from the vulnerability would execute within Chrome’s security sandbox, an environment Hardarson explained is typically reserved for containing damages when something “goes wrong” while browsing.

Although the security sandbox prevents harm by running web content with restricted access to broader computer files, Hardarson found an attacker who managed to run code inside it could “potentially access or change data” available to that protective browser process.

If a hacker wanted to install malware or escape the sandbox, however, they would generally need another vulnerability in combination with Hardarson’s flaw.

Hardarson said although the flaw couldn’t single-handedly take over a computer, the risk from the exploit was “serious”.

“In my testing, loading specially crafted web content was enough to trigger the bug,” he told Information Age.

“There was no need to install anything or approve a permission prompt.”

Hardarson added that code content could be delivered via malicious sites or compromised, legitimate webpages – though he could not attest to which attack method was used during Google’s known attacks.

AI helped, but it can’t replace human expertise

Hardarson said his discovery reinforced the importance of human-led security research at a time AI and automation are rapidly reshaping the cybersecurity industry.

Indeed, some 45 per cent of Australian firms were recently found to have replaced entry-level security workers with AI, while security researchers including those at Google have reported increasing amounts of automated or entirely human-free AI hacks.

“AI is becoming an incredibly powerful tool for cybersecurity, but it's not a substitute for the creativity, curiosity and technical judgement of an experienced security researcher,” Hardarson said.

He told Information Age that although AI “helped a lot” in finding the Chrome vulnerability, he ultimately guided the research through code analysis and targeted testing.

"Finding complex vulnerabilities often means challenging assumptions about how technology works, exploring unusual behaviours and looking at systems in ways their original developers may never have anticipated.

“Automated tools can accelerate research and help identify known patterns, but human expertise remains essential when it comes to discovering unexpected weaknesses.

“For me, it’s not humans versus AI – it’s using the tools well and being able to back up the finding.”