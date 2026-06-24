Despite being offered more money, many employees are choosing to stay put due to economic volatility. Photo: Shutterstock

Workers are becoming far more selective about changing jobs, with many choosing stability over higher pay amid ongoing economic uncertainty.

A new study from research firm Gartner, based on a survey of more than 3,000 employees conducted in December 2025, found workers are increasingly rejecting job offers and delaying career moves, signalling a major shift in employee priorities.

Nearly one-third said they planned to remain in their current role because of economic volatility, even if offered a higher salary elsewhere.

More than half of respondents said they had turned down their most recent job offer, up sharply from just 15 per cent two years earlier.

According to Gartner HR Practice senior director analyst Jamie Kohn, the job market has changed dramatically in recent years.

"Over the past few years, we've gone from a candidate-driven market where people were changing jobs quickly to one where only about half of candidates are accepting offers," Kohn told Information Age.

"Candidates don't have a lot of negotiating power in the market right now, but they are willing to stay put if the offer doesn't meet their needs."

Highly skilled workers are proving particularly reluctant to move.

Gartner found they were nearly 40 per cent more likely than lower-skilled employees to stay in their current role.

"Economic uncertainty is making a lot of people think twice before leaving their job," Kohn said.

"In this environment, the risk of moving jobs feels higher than the potential upside, so stability starts to win.

“Even highly skilled talent, who typically have the most options, are pulling back because they feel they have more to lose by leaving a known environment."

More cautious job seekers

The findings align with other recent research showing Australians remain active in the job market but are becoming increasingly cautious about making a move.

One study found job seekers are participating in an average of three recruitment processes simultaneously, while nearly two-thirds were involved in multiple interview processes at the same time.

Despite this, candidates are taking longer to commit and are being more selective about accepting offers.

Kohn warned employers against interpreting this caution as loyalty.

Many workers are likely to reconsider their options once economic conditions improve and confidence returns to the labour market.

For the tech sector, the challenge is being compounded by rapid changes in demand for specific skills.

"Demand is going down for some roles due to AI reshaping workflows, while demand is skyrocketing for other roles," Kohn said.

"Right now, there is a mismatch in the tech labour market around the skills that companies are hiring for and the skills candidates have.

“This could change rapidly depending on AI advances and cost."

AI skills becoming a hiring drawcard

The research found workers are significantly more likely to accept a new role if it offers opportunities to develop AI skills.

The finding suggests candidates are increasingly evaluating roles on long-term career prospects and skills development, rather than focusing solely on salary and job title.

Kohn said access to AI training could help employers attract what Gartner describes as "frozen talent" — workers who are hesitant to move despite being open to new opportunities.

"Candidates are very aware that skills are changing fast due to AI," Kohn said.

"They are looking for companies that will help them keep up.

“In this market, development isn't just about advancement – it's about protecting themselves against disruption."

AI is also becoming more common in recruitment itself.

However, Gartner's survey found only 30 per cent of candidates were comfortable with AI-led interviews, while just one-third were informed in advance that AI would be used during the hiring process.

"AI interviews can work, but the experience breaks down when candidates are surprised by them or cannot get basic questions answered," Kohn said.

"Setting expectations early and keeping the process clear is critical to preventing candidates from dropping out of the hiring process."

The report also found that while many employers rely on counteroffers to retain staff who receive external job offers, the strategy often provides only temporary relief.

Research shows many employees who accept a counteroffer still leave their employer within a year.