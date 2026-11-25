NAB told staff it is 'very sorry' that automated emails confirmed voluntary redundancies before managers could. Image: Shutterstock

National Australia Bank (NAB) has apologised after numerous staff members received automated emails confirming their voluntary redundancies before any formal notification by their managers, in an incident the finance union has described as a "kick in the guts" for workers.

The major bank sent automated emails on Monday related to outgoing workers' corporate identification and the company's data loss prevention systems, according to a statement posted to NAB's internal platforms which the bank shared with Information Age.

NAB, which announced plans in October to cut up to 2,500 staff by mid-2027, told staff the emails were "mistakenly sent".

More than 400 NAB workers who had requested voluntary redundancies as part of the major restructure received the emails, according to the Finance Sector Union (FSU).

"These emails were not intended to be sent before any colleagues had received their outcome of the process directly," NAB told staff.

"We are very sorry this happened, and that receiving an automated email this way would be upsetting and unsettling to many.

"This is not the experience we wanted any colleague to have, and we sincerely apologise for the distress this error has caused to any who received these emails."

NAB told workers it would bring forward "conversations with all affected colleagues to personally apologise and discuss their outcome", due to the error.

'Blaming technology is a cop-out', union says

The FSU described NAB's email incident as "the inevitable result of its rushed and poorly managed 'restructure'".

Senior FSU staff demanded explanations and reassurances from NAB management during meetings on Monday, the union said.

Union representatives claimed NAB informed them that the emails were sent after "a retrenchment date was entered into the system by error".

"The FSU believes blaming technology is a cop-out and the real reason for the stuff up was the bank's mad rush to part with 2,500 staff as quickly as possible," the union said.

FSU National President Wendy Streets said the automated email error was "unbelievably cruel".

"Redundancies, even voluntary ones, are sensitive matters that should always be dealt with face to face, not through automated emails," she said.

"From the day the mass redundancies were first announced NAB has been running a masterclass on how not to treat workers.

"It needs to slow down and do better – much better.

"I fear more blunders like this will happen as the bank increasingly automates its processes and shuts out human oversight and empathy."

NAB declined to comment on the FSU's concerns.

ANZ made similar email blunder

NAB competitor ANZ faced similar criticism in 2025 after some staff redundancies were also announced by automated emails.

Several retail banking staff facing job cuts reportedly received emails confirming their redundancies before they were to be formally notified.

ANZ said at the time that the emails had been sent in error and the bank was quickly scheduling redundancy meetings with affected staff, Reuters reported.

Around two weeks later, ANZ announced that around 3,500 jobs would be cut across its global workforce, including about 1,000 contractors.

The FSU claimed 14 per cent of workers in ANZ's technology and retail divisions would be affected in those cuts.