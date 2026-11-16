Telstra has begun its RCS messaging rollout for Android devices, with iOS devices to gain support in December. Image: Shutterstock

Telstra began enabling broader RCS messaging services between Android devices on Monday, while customers with iPhones and Australians on other major networks Optus and Vodafone will need to wait longer to use the successor to SMS and MMS standards.

Rich Communication Services, or RCS, is a messaging protocol developed by industry group the GSM Association (GSMA) and heavily used and promoted by Google, which develops the Android operating system.

RCS enables modern messaging features across device operating systems – including typing indicators, read receipts, better group chat functionality, and high-resolution image and video sharing – but requires support from both device makers and network providers.

Telstra launched Australia's first RCS service back in 2017, but it was initially only available in the Telstra Messaging app on select Android devices.

The telco began rolling out broad RCS support for Android devices on 16 November, with the technology also available to providers which use Telstra's network, such as mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) Boost, Belong, ALDI Mobile, and Everyday Mobile.

Telstra customers with iPhones will gain RCS messaging capabilities with a major December update of Apple's iOS operating system, a Telstra spokesperson confirmed to Information Age.

The telco plans to complete its RCS rollout by the end of 2026, they added.

Apple, which declined to comment, is expected to release iOS 27.3 in December, and Telstra customers who have tested a beta version of the new software have reported on social media that RCS has become available to them.

A Google spokesperson said the Android maker is "thrilled to see RCS support expanding in Australia" amid Telstra's rollout.

"We believe everyone deserves a modern, secure messaging experience, no matter what phone or network they use," the spokesperson said.

"... We’re fully committed to collaborating with partners across the industry to make seamless, modern messaging the standard for everyone."



Apple released a beta version of end-to-end encryption for RCS messages in May 2026. Image: Apple

Will Optus and Vodafone adopt RCS?

While both Optus and Vodafone have recently expressed optimism towards RCS messaging, neither company has formally confirmed that it will enable the technology on its network.

This lack of support means only Android and iOS devices on Telstra's network will be able to send and receive RCS messages between each other.

An Optus spokesperson said RCS is "one of a number of future product and technology initiatives being considered" as part of the company's development roadmap.

“Optus is continuing to invest in the next generation of its network, products, and customer experience as the way Australians connect, communicate, and consume data continues to change," they said.

“That means making deliberate choices about where new technologies can deliver the greatest benefit for customers, from expanding and strengthening 5G to increasing capacity and developing the capabilities that will support the next generation of digital services."

A spokesperson for Vodafone, which became a subsidiary of TPG Telecom in 2020, said the network giant is "excited about the potential of RCS" and "actively exploring how best to bring this capability to our customers".

The telco plans to share "more updates in the near future", the spokesperson said.



Neither Vodafone nor Optus has formally confirmed plans for RCS adoption on its network. Image: Shutterstock

Australians have waited years for cross-platform RCS

RCS is already supported by device makers and network operators in dozens of countries – and Android users can already send rich messages between themselves using the Google Messages app, in a similar way to Apple's iMessage – but cross-platform RCS support has eluded Australians amid a lack of support from network operators.

Apple announced in 2023 that it would support RCS messaging, following pressure from Google and European regulators.

However, the company has previously expressed concerns over the level of security encryption available in the RCS standard.

RCS capabilities were included in Apple's iOS 18 software update in September 2024, with RCS messages remaining green in colour when displayed on Apple devices, much like SMS messages.

Apple publicly launched a beta version of end-to-end encrypted RCS messaging within iOS 26.5 in May 2026 for supported carriers – and Google enabled it for Android users on the latest version of Google Messages – but Australian networks were yet to support the standard.

"When RCS messages are end-to-end encrypted, they can’t be read while they’re sent between devices," Apple said at the time.

The company has always retained that iMessage, which has always been end-to-end encrypted, "remains the best way to communicate between Apple devices".