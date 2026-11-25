A Telstra call centre worker has lost an unfair dismissal case after he was fired for calling himself more than 200 times in six months to avoid answering customer inquiries.

The Fair Work Commission (FWC) released its decision this week, rejecting the Telstra worker’s case alleging he had been unfairly dismissed by the telecommunications giant.

The 26-year-old worked full-time from home as a Complex Customer Service Specialist in Telstra’s Enhanced Care Contact Call Centre, answering calls from customers.

These included from priority customers, who potentially had urgent needs.

During regular call monitoring in March this year, it was discovered that the worker was “repeatedly dialling his own personal mobile telephone number while rostered to answer inbound customer calls”.

This led to a further investigation, which found that in the first two months of this year, the employee called his own phone 59 times for a total of more than 12 hours, while he was meant to be answering Telstra customer calls, FWC heard.

Following these calls, the worker would remain in “After Call Work” status for long periods of time, without any apparent customer-related work taking place, the commission heard.

45 hours

A wider investigation into deliberate call avoidance found he had deliberately dummy-dialled his own phone 236 times, totalling around 45 hours during his working hours.

During this investigation, the Telstra worker said that these calls were due to tech issues, answering the door, taking extra breaks due to stress and completing learning modules.

Telstra claimed that he was being dishonest about this during the investigation, and the FWC agreed.

“In each instance, however, you demonstrated you were aware of the correct process to follow and conscious that dialling your own number was not an appropriate method to resolve these issues,” Boyce said in his findings.

The worker accepted that he had engaged in prolonged and repeated call avoidance but denied that it was deliberate or calculated.

This was also rejected by FWC.

“The scale and scope of the applicant’s call avoidance has put to bed any suggestion that the applicant was only randomly, from time to time, engaging in call avoidance, or that his call avoidance conduct is to be explained by reference to IT or headset issues, answering his front door, catching up on online training, or having regular breaks due to ‘stress’ or a mental health disorder,” Boyce said.

“Dummy calling one’s own mobile telephone number and engaging in call avoidance does not cease to be misconduct because it occurs for an asserted virtuous work reason.”

Unfair dismissal claim thrown out

In mid-March this year, the worker was fired for engaging in serious and unacceptable conduct.

He took his case to the FWC, arguing dismissal was unfair.

Boyce said the worker had shown a “complete absence of personal responsibility for his own actions”.

“The applicant has gone to significant lengths in these proceedings to advance a case theory that he is somehow a victim of circumstances, or that he should not bear personal responsibility from his misconduct, or that the respondent should have done for him,” he said.

FWC found that the firing was justified.

“No matter how many times, or ways, one cuts the proverbial cake in this case, the applicant’s dismissal was not harsh, or unjust, or unreasonable,” Boyce said in the findings.