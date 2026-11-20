AI company Anthropic's listing was the biggest IPO in history. Image: ChatGPT

Shares in loss-making AI giant Anthropic have soared on its stock market debut, briefly valuing the company at $3 trillion ($US2 trillion) and making it the largest initial public offering (IPO) in history.

The maker of Claude raised $US81.3 billion ($122 billion) through its IPO, beating the record previously set by Elon Musk’s SpaceX at $US75 billion.

Anthropic also secured another $US26 billion ($39 billion) through a concurrent private placement involving major technology investors including Nvidia, Alphabet, Microsoft and Broadcom.

In total, Anthropic raised $US107.3 billion ($161 billion).

The blockbuster debut marked a major test of investor appetite for the technology sector, and whether confidence in the artificial intelligence industry can withstand growing concerns about its long-term prospects and enormous costs.

Anthropic appears to have passed that test, at least initially, becoming one of the world's most valuable publicly traded companies just five years after its founding.

However, the market reaction was not universally positive.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index closed more than 2 per cent lower, while shares in technology giants Alphabet and Amazon also fell.

The Anthropic mission

Anthropic president Daniela Amodei said on the morning of the IPO that one reason the company decided to go public was to “have more people invested in building AI well”.

“To our investors, those here from the beginning and those joining us today: thank you for believing in this mission,” Amodei said.

“To anyone watching who’s uneasy about AI, or unsure what it will mean for you: this technology needs you – not your trust, not your use, but your voice.

“The end of this story isn’t written yet.”

Amodei also warned of the risks associated with the rapid growth in AI.

“AI can do incredible good in the world,” she said.

“It also carries real risks, and guarding against them has been our priority from Day 1.

“Our goal is to help the world make smart choices: in setting the rules that govern AI, and in shaping how people put it to use.

“Intelligence is now something humans can build. What we choose to build with it is up to all of us.”

Anthropic priced its IPO at $US83 per share, significantly higher than its previous expectation of up to $US78 per share.

The offering comprised 980 million shares, most of which were sold by Anthropic, with the remainder coming from existing shareholders.

Australians get a cut

Australians were among the relatively small number of non-US investors able to participate in the IPO, following the lodgement of an Australian prospectus last week.

Anthropic shares opened 34 per cent above their IPO price, briefly pushing the company's valuation to $US2 trillion ($3 trillion).

Anthropic shares fell from this early rise across its first day of trading, closing at $US97.17, a 17 per cent increase from its IPO price.

This meant that the tech company closed its first day of trading with a valuation of $US1.27 trillion ($1.9 trillion).

Despite its enormous valuation and rapid revenue growth, Anthropic remains deeply unprofitable.

The company's revenue increased from $US41 million in 2023 to $US4.585 billion last year, before reaching $US33 billion ($50 billion) in the first nine months of this year.

Over the same timeframe, however, Anthropic recorded a net loss of $US104 billion ($156 billion).

The seven co-founders of Anthropic now have a combined wealth of about $US166 billion ($249 billion), including Amodei and her brother and chief executive Dario, who have both promised to donate 80 per cent of their shareholdings to charitable causes.

The co-founders were previously researchers at OpenAI, and launched Anthropic in 2021.

The company develops the large language model chatbot Claude, which has four tiers: Fable, Opus, Sonnet and Haiku.

Claude was first released publicly in March 2023.

IPO race hits up

Anthropic's debut is the latest in a series of major technology listings this year.

SpaceX completed its public offering in June, with its shares jumping by more than 25 per cent on its first day.

The listing made its founder Elon Musk a trillionaire, and it was overall the largest IPO in history at the time.

SpaceX shares closed their first trading day at $US135 and have since edged up to $US138.43, giving the company a valuation of $US1.88 trillion ($2.8 trillion).

Anthropic rival OpenAI is also preparing to go public, having filed initial offering documents.

However, the company has yet to announce a timeframe for its planned listing.