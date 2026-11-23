US President Donald Trump says his government is 'not allowing data centres to go into other countries'. Image: The White House / Instagram

American AI companies would face "a tremendous tax" if they build data centres outside of the United States, under a plan announced by US President Donald Trump on Friday.

"We’re not going to allow companies to build data centres in other countries,” Trump told reporters at the White House.

"If they do that, they can – but we're going to put a tremendous tax on them."

Trump's threat, if followed through by the White House, could pose a challenge for the Australian government, which is pushing to attract frontier AI firms to build AI data centres Down Under.

The president's comments come as he seeks to win the AI race against China, despite negative public sentiment towards data centres having played badly for Republicans in the recent US midterm elections.

Trump suggested on Friday that this political backlash could slow America's pursuit of reaching AI superintelligence before China does.

"We're not allowing data centres to go into other countries, because China will take all of them – and we're not allowing that to happen," he said.

Trump referenced a $US15 billion ($22.6 billion) AI and energy infrastructure investment Google announced in September for three data centres in Finland, and said his administration was "not allowing that to happen".

He did not detail how his proposed taxes would be enforced, or whether they would apply to data centres only leased by American companies in other countries.

Industry body Data Centres Australia, which counts the likes of OpenAI, Google, Microsoft, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) among its members, did not respond by deadline to a request for comment.

Australia wants data centre investment, deputy PM says

Asked about Trump's threats by ABC News on Sunday, Australia's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence, Richard Marles, suggested US tech companies "have a strong incentive to build redundancy in their infrastructure beyond the United States".

"If all of that infrastructure is in one place – in other words, if it remains solely in the United States – there's a vulnerability, and that's partly why they are looking abroad and why we are of such interest," he said.

Marles added that the Australian government would continue to work with the US government and American AI companies.

"We would like to see that investment in Australia," he said.

Marles was also asked about comments made by Mike Burgess, the head of Australian intelligence agency ASIO, who recently described data centres as "equal hype, opportunity, and threat" due to potential onshore foreign interference by nation states.

"This is the world that we live in, so in a sense it's not new, but the building of data centres creates a new vector, a new avenue for foreign actors to engage in," Marles said.

"But we are very mindful of our own cybersecurity."



Richard Marles says the Australian government 'would like to see' US AI firms invest in Australian data centres. Image: Google / Supplied

The Australian Computer Society (ACS), which advocates for the nation's technology workforce, reacted to Marles's comments by suggesting "the redundancy argument cuts both ways".

ACS CEO Dr Prins Ralston said, "If it's risky for the United States to have everything in one country, it's risky for Australia to rely on a handful of overseas providers and offshore teams for the systems our economy runs on.

"We're being offered as the USA's backup, and nobody has said what Australia's is.

"If one press conference in Washington can cast doubt over our AI pipeline, we don't have sovereignty. We have a lease."

Anthropic's first Australian data centre faces pushback

A data centre proposed in regional Queensland with frontier American AI firm Anthropic as its long-term anchor tenant has reportedly received overwhelmingly negative responses from nearby residents.

The site, proposed by data centre developer and operator Zerra DC, received 595 public submissions opposing the project marked for the Western Downs Digital Park, or asking for a delay due to environmental concerns, Reuters reported last week.

Of the almost 600 public submissions about the proposal, only two were said to have expressed outright support for the project.

A filing lodged by Zerra DC reportedly said, "A significant number of submissions raise reasonable matters regarding water, power, noise, roads, housing and the scale of the project."

Anthropic's major rival OpenAI signed an infrastructure deal with Australian data centre operator NextDC in late 2025, which is expected to see the ChatGPT maker be the first major customer of a new $7 billion data centre in Western Sydney from late 2027, if planning approvals are granted.

That project is yet to invite public submissions.

UPDATE 24/11/26: In a statement shared following publication of this story, Data Centres Australia CEO Belinda Dennett told Information Age that "Australia remains a very attractive market for data centre investment".

"US tech companies both build their own data centres and are tenants in co-location providers," she said.

"87 per cent of Australia’s data centre capacity is owned by co-location providers and many of those are Australian companies who host global customers.

"We think it is unlikely that the US government would try to restrict the diffusion of US technology by prohibiting its companies from having their processing located in other countries, particularly its security allies."

ACS is the publisher of Information Age.