Australians will be able to buy into Anthropic's IPO. Photo: Shutterstock

Australians have just one week to apply to buy shares in artificial intelligence giant Anthropic ahead of its anticipated $2 trillion public listing.

US-based Anthropic has lodged its Australian prospectus with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), making Australia one of a select number of countries outside the US where investors can participate in the offering.

The company plans to list on the Nasdaq on 20 November, offering 825 million shares at between $US70 ($102) and $US78 each ($114).

At the top of that price range, the IPO would value Anthropic at approximately $US1.4 trillion ($2.04 trillion).

That would make it smaller than SpaceX's public listing earlier this year, which was the largest IPO in history, valuing Elon Musk's company at $2.9 trillion.

The SpaceX listing also made Musk the world's first trillionaire.

Buying Anthropic shares

Anthropic has appointed CommSec as the lead Australian retail broker for its public offering.

Customers with a CommSec International Shares Account will be able to apply to participate in the IPO

CommSec wrote to customers on Wednesday outlining the offering, explaining that investors can apply for a specified dollar amount of shares.

The shares will be sold under the Australian offer at a final price to be determined later.

However, Anthropic has warned Australian investors that they will not receive the same protections afforded to shareholders in ASX-listed companies.

In its Australian-specific prospectus supplement, the company said that “enforcement of civil liabilities against Anthropic, its directors and officers is restricted and difficult for Australian investors”.

Anthropic recently posted revenue of $118 billion ($US81 billion) as at 30 October, an increase of $14.5 billion ($US10 billion) from the end of September.

It also recorded a revenue jump of 1,100 per cent year-on-year in the third quarter, hitting $25 billion ($US17 billion).

This was a quarter-on-quarter increase of just under 50 per cent.

New product announcements

Anthropic has also been ramping up its product announcements ahead of the highly anticipated listing.

This week, the company announced plans to release a suite of AI-powered workplace tools, including a spreadsheet service designed to compete directly with Microsoft Excel and Google Sheets.

The collection is also expected to include a video-call assistant and a data dashboard tool, with AI capabilities integrated across the suite.

Anthropic has separately announced updated versions of its two most powerful AI models, Fable and Mythos.

The company said Fable 5.2 and Mythos 5.2 can perform tasks up to 30 per cent faster than their predecessors, particularly more complex work such as coding, while costing 20 per cent less.

“During pre-release testing they’ve helped our engineers complete otherwise-infeasible software migrations, designed three working electronic devices from scratch, solved two open problems in the physics of black holes, made substantial progress on robotics evaluations, and formalised the proof of Fermat’s Last Theorem in 30 hours,” Anthropic said in a statement.

The Fable platform includes safeguards designed to block most cybersecurity and biology prompts.

Mythos has fewer restrictions but is available only to vetted organisations working in cybersecurity and biomedical research.

In September Australian federal department and agency representatives said Australia should let Anthropic train its models locally as a “matter of urgency” so that the government could gain “access and influence” over leading AI systems and protect national security.

The US Government earlier this year imposed an export ban preventing Anthropic's Fable and Mythos models from being supplied to anyone outside America.

It subsequently reversed the decision for Fable, although restrictions on Mythos remain.

Anthropic's key rival, OpenAI, is also planning a public offering, but has yet to announce a timeline.