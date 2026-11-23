An Australian truck driver was fired for wearing smartglasses on the job. Photo: Shutterstock

An Australian truck driver has been fired for using smart glasses to take photographs on the job, with his dismissal upheld in court.

Ricardo Martins Silva was employed by Toll Transport as a tanker driver in Melbourne.

He was fired in July last year after he used smart glasses to take photographs at a terminal to send to his boss, against company safety rules which ban the use of electronic devices on site due to fire risks.

Silva launched legal action claiming Toll had taken adverse action against him, in breach of the Fair Work Act, after he made two complaints against his employer.

This was rejected by the Federal Circuit and Family Court of Australia, and his dismissal was upheld.

Smart glasses at work

Silva had been employed by Toll since November 2024. His job involved driving a tanker, loading it and delivering the goods to locations.

The loading was done at the Long Island Point terminal in Victoria, which the court heard had a zero-tolerance approach to the use of any electronic devices, such as phones or smart watches, on site.

“That is because electronic devices can generate sparks and act as a source of ignition, creating a fire risk,” Federal Circuit and Family Court of Australia judge Karl Blake said.

In March last year, a truck Silva was driving caught fire, and he suffered a workplace injury.

When he returned to work in mid-June, he raised concerns with the truck that had been assigned to him, saying it had too much vibration and was jumping excessively, the judge found.

He was told to take a different truck by his manager.

Silva then went to the terminal wearing smart glasses underneath safety glasses, the court found, and used them to take photographs, including of a control panel.

These photos were sent to his direct manager along with a message: “I’m going to take the truck back to Dandenong and I’m leaving! There’s no more time for deliveries today.”

Silva’s manager then talked to a representative at the terminal, who said there was a ban on any electrical equipment onsite that was believed to be “intrinsically unsafe”, due to a risk of an explosion from an electrical spark.

‘Critical safety breach’

Following the incident, Silva was suspended from duties while an investigation took place.

Toll regarded the use of the smart glasses at the terminal as a “critical safety breach” that was in contravention of the company’s Group Code of Practice, Health and Safety Police, Workplace Behaviours Policy and contract of employment.

The judge found Silva was “plainly aware of the risks of what he was doing”.

“He went so far as to seek to mitigate the risk by covering his smart glasses with safety glasses,” Blake said.

“The glasses incident was not concocted or made to look more serious than what it was. It was objectively very serious.”

Silva said he had not been given a warning about the use of the smart glasses and claimed in the court action he had been suspended then fired for making complaints about the company.

This was rejected by the judge, who found the dismissal was justified due to the use of the smart glasses.

Smart glasses have grown in popularity and controversy this year.

Meta launched the second generation of its video-capable smart glasses earlier this year, with better cameras, battery life and AI features.

Kmart recently pulled its own low-cost smart glasses after Australia’s privacy regulator announced an investigation into the China-based company that is behind the glasses’ companion app.

There are growing concerns around the use of smart glasses to film people without their knowledge or consent.

The Brisbane City Council recently banned smart glasses wearers who use the devices to film or photograph others without their permission, allowing lifeguards to remove them from the pool area.