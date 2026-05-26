The Ferrari Luce was co-designed by LoveFrom, a design collective run by Jony Ive (right) and Marc Newson. Images: Ferrari

Ferrari has unveiled its first fully electric vehicle, the Luce, which was co-designed by former Apple design chief Jony Ive and Australian industrial designer Marc Newson.

Ive, who left Apple in 2019 after 27 years at the technology giant, is best known for his work co-designing the iPhone, iPod, iMac, iPad, and Apple Watch.

Ive and Newson’s design collective LoveFrom worked with Ferrari over five years to bring what Ferrari called a “refined simplicity” to the Luce, which has a starting price of around €550,000 ($900,000).

The car is reportedly expected to become available in Australia, but Ferrari has not confirmed when.

The finished design of Ferrari’s four-door, five-seat sedan was revealed on Tuesday (AEDT) and features what Ferrari calls a “shell-like” glass housing over the entire vehicle, as well as halo taillights reminiscent of those used in some of the company’s older vehicles.

While Ive’s love of glass is evident on the Luce’s exterior, his experience designing physical and digital interfaces is most apparent within the car’s interior, where digital Samsung screens are embedded with physical dials, buttons, toggles, and switches.

‘It should not be a multi-touch interface’

Ive said he and Newson – who both own Ferraris of their own – were “determined” that the Luce would have physical buttons and knobs, unlike some other EVs.

“I think there’s this bizarre thought that if the power source is electric, the interface should be digital – that makes no sense to me,” Ive said in a recent promotional video.

“In fact, we were determined that this shouldn’t be an interface that was not engaging viscerally – it should not be a multi-touch interface.

“I think to truly enjoy connecting with a product – whether it’s a car or something that’s in your pocket – I think it’s fundamentally important that you don’t feel intimidated.”

EVs won’t replace Ferrari’s ‘existing engines’

The Luce has a 122kWh battery which supports fast charging up to 350kW, and a range “in excess of” 530 kilometres, according to Ferrari.

With an electric engine on each wheel, the vehicle can allegedly reach 100 km/h in 2.5 seconds and hit a top speed of over 310 km/h.

Despite being an EV, the Luce has “an authentic, functional sound” controlled by an accelerometer that captures its movement and the rotation of its internal components, Ferrari said.

As usual, the Italian company is manufacturing key components of the Luce itself, including its electric engines and battery.

The firm is technologically neutral when it comes to powering its vehicles, and sees electrification as “just one of the means available ... without replacing existing engines”, it said.

But the company added that improving its in-house electronics is creating “new potential for performance and efficiency across the entire Ferrari ecosystem".



The Ferrari Luce has a 122kWh battery with a range of more than 530 kilometres, according to the company. Images: Ferrari / Supplied

Jony Ive’s work with OpenAI

Ive and Newson’s LoveFrom is also reportedly working on several AI-focused consumer devices for ChatGPT creator OpenAI, which acquired Ive’s AI product startup 'io' in 2025.

While OpenAI has suggested that its first device may debut in 2026 or 2027, it has not provided any set timeline or description of what the product will be.

Various reports have suggested it may be a screenless wearable device with a camera for understanding the user’s world, or a smart speaker also with a built-in camera – all powered by ChatGPT, of course.

OpenAI reportedly has more than 200 staff working on its AI devices, which could also include smart glasses and a smart lamp, according to The Information.