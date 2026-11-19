A working mum has retained her two WFH days after taking her case to the Fair Work Commission. Photo: Shutterstock

A Sydney-based education provider has been ordered to allow an employee to continue working from home two days a week, despite facing significant operational challenges stemming from a federal government crackdown on student visas.

The Fair Work Commission (FWC) ruled the Sydney Institute of Higher Education (SIHE) did not have reasonable grounds to refuse the full-time sales and marketing manager's request to retain her existing hybrid working arrangement.

The decision is the latest in a growing number of FWC cases involving requests to work from home, following workplace reforms introduced by the federal government in mid-2023.

The changes expanded workers' rights to request flexible working arrangements and challenge refusals through the Commission.

Under the rules, employers must properly consult with employees about these requests and have reasonable grounds if they decide to refuse them.

However, outcomes have varied, with the Commission required to assess the circumstances of each case individually.

‘Extreme operational challenges’

The SIHE employee has two children who are of school age or younger.

Since January 2025, she had been working three days per week at SIHE’s Sydney campus, and the other two days from home.

SIHE delivers a range of degree programs through face-to-face classes for international students in Australia.

FWC heard the institution had been experiencing “extreme operational challenges” this year due to federal government restrictions on the issuing of student visas to overseas students.

The government has also restricted the options available to students seeking to change their visa status while in Australia and increased the cost of applying for a student visa by $2,500.

In response to these pressures, SIHE decided to require all staff to return to the office five days a week.

The employee subsequently lodged a formal request to retain her two days of working from home each week so she could meet her childcare responsibilities.

SIHE rejected the request, arguing that it had reasonable grounds to do so, prompting the employee to take the matter to the FWC.

No reasonable grounds

The employee provided the commission with “extensive material” in support of her application, including evidence of her strong performance while working from home.

Commissioner Stephen Crawford said he was satisfied that the employee had a genuine need to continue working remotely to meet her caring responsibilities.

“The evidence provided confirms she is a responsible and committed employee that can be trusted to work efficiently and productively from home,” Crawford said in his ruling.

“SIHE has not presented any evidence to the contrary. While I have sympathy for SIHE’s current circumstances, which have largely been caused by political decisions beyond its control, I do not consider requiring [her] to attend the campus for more than three days per week is likely to have any material bearing on SIHE’s operational future.”

Crawford also found that allowing the employee to continue working from home would increase the likelihood of her remaining with the organisation.

“I also consider allowing [her] to continue working from home two days per week will increase the chances of her continuing to work for SIHE as it strives to overcome its current challenges,” he said.

“[She] is an experienced and reliable employee and her ongoing service with SIHE is likely to assist SIHE in attempting to deal with its challenges.”

SIHE’s president told the commission that the company was content to proceed with the dispute being resolved against it, without providing further evidence or submissions.

“[They were] understandably reluctant to commit SIHE’s resources to a contested hearing given its difficult circumstances,” Crawford said.

The decision follows another recent WFH victory at the FWC, which found that older workers experiencing fatigue from commuting may have stronger grounds for working remotely.

However, a University of NSW employee lost a case earlier this year after arguing she should be allowed to work permanently from home so she could relocate interstate to support her partner's job.

The Commissioner found there was not a sufficiently strong connection between the request and her parental responsibilities.

Meanwhile, the Victorian government's plan to introduce a legislated right to work from home has been delayed until at least after the upcoming state election.

Under the proposed reforms, Victorian workers would be able to request two days of working from home each week, provided their duties could reasonably be performed remotely.