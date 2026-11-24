eInvoices will become the default method for billing the government. Photo: Shutterstock

Small businesses supplying government bodies have just weeks to prepare for how they issue invoice, with new rules from 1 January 2007 making electronic invoicing (eInvoices) the default way to get paid.

The changes to the Department of Finance’s Supplier Pay On-Time or Pay Interest Policy will introduce standard payment terms of 10 business days, and establish eInvoicing as the default payment method for government suppliers.

The deadline marks another step in the federal government’s transition to electronic invoicing.

From 1 July, 30 per cent of Commonwealth agencies were required to be ready to receive eInvoices, with the remaining agencies expected to follow by the end of the year.

eInvoices are exchanged through Peppol, a global electronic invoicing network.

Australia's Peppol Authority was established in 2019 and has since processed more than 6 million Australian invoices.

More than 437,000 businesses are registered on the network, sending around 250,000 invoices each month.

Unlike traditional invoices, those sent through Peppol do not need to be printed, posted or emailed.

The resulting efficiency gains have encouraged large businesses such as Bunnings, BOC Gas and Woolworths to adopt the technology.

They began making the switch just months after a federal mandate announced in July 2022 required government agencies to adopt eInvoicing.

In Australia and New Zealand, eInvoices follow the Peppol International (PINT) Specifications for Australia and New Zealand, known as PINT A-NZ.

A recent Avalara survey of 1,712 businesses found that eInvoicing shortened payment cycles by an average of 1.4 days.

Australian businesses using the technology received government payments up to 2.5 days faster than those using paper invoices or manual digital processes.

Avalara also found that US businesses saved around $US15.16 per invoice received.

The company has projected that administrative savings could reach $22.5 billion (US$15.1 billion) across invoices generated under the Australian government's 87,000 procurement contracts each year.

"E-invoicing isn't just a compliance solution, it's a growth engine for global economies and businesses," said Avalara president Ross Tennenbaum, noting that the use of eInvoices has reduced tax fines, invoice fraud, and double handling due to lost invoices.

“The faster we help businesses transition to electronic invoicing,” he added, “the more we can do to help unlock billions in productivity and day-to day efficiencies."

A challenge for small businesses

Despite the potential benefits, the transition could create problems for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) that are not ready for the new requirements by 1 January.

Medium and large government suppliers are more likely to have dedicated accounts receivable teams managing the transition.

Smaller suppliers, however, may need to rely on third-party software to ensure their invoices meet PINT A-NZ requirements.

Australia is currently a distant third behind France and Belgium in Peppol adoption.

The network has 8.7 million registered users, with cloud accounting provider Xero responsible for registering more than 564,000 across 11 countries.

Simply signing up to eInvoicing may not be enough for smaller businesses.

They will also need to change established invoicing processes, including moving away from PDF invoices, which will no longer be accepted under the new government eInvoicing arrangements.

Glenn Castle, regional accounting and product expert at bookkeeping automation firm Dext, said government buyers would play an important role in encouraging suppliers to make the transition.

“Businesses should expect questions about their capabilities and be ready to discuss how they can exchange invoices through Peppol,” Castle said.

He described supplier onboarding as “a practical priority”.

Castle said businesses also needed to understand how the changes would affect their cashflow, particularly with the introduction of maximum 10-business-day payment terms.

“A maximum payment timeframe should also be distinguished from a guaranteed payment date measured from when a supplier presses ‘send’,” he added.

He noted that “if information is missing or the goods or services have not been accepted, the payment clock may not have started.”

A potential solution to payment redirection scams

The move to eInvoicing is also expected to help businesses combat payment redirection scams, which cost Australian organisations millions of dollars.

Peppol invoices are exchanged directly between validated senders and recipients through a secure network, making it harder for criminals to alter invoice details and redirect payments.

The ACCC's Scamwatch service has received more than 3,605 reports of payment redirection scams this year, with reported losses of $7.8 million.

In these scams, criminals trick businesses into sending payments to fraudulent bank accounts by substituting their own account details for those of legitimate suppliers.

The actual losses are likely to be higher than those reported.

Also known as business email compromise (BEC), the scams have become widespread.

Payment providers have invested in better detection tools, with AI increasingly being used to identify fraudulent invoices.

Last December, the Australian Cyber Security Centre (ACSC) reported identifying a large-scale BEC campaign that used 423 lookalike domains to target Australian construction companies with urgent payment demands.

Moving invoices onto a secure network that prevents invoice details from being altered could help eliminate this type of fraud.

Although businesses are not currently required to use Peppol when invoicing other businesses, adopting the network could provide an additional layer of protection.

However, businesses wanting to participate in the network must also meet its security requirements.

These include a requirement for all participants to obtain certification to ISO/IEC 27001 information security standards, or an equivalent, by 1 October 2027.

“There is no blanket law forcing Australian businesses to send eInvoices,” Castle said.

“But if a major customer is changing how it receives and processes invoices, suppliers need to understand what that means for them.”