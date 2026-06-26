Apple has raised the starting costs of its iPads and Macs in Australia by up to 25 per cent. Image: Shutterstock

Apple raised the Australian prices of most of its Macs, iPads, and several other devices on Friday, as the tech giant passes rising costs of computer chips and parts on to customers.

The hikes mean starting prices of Mac computers have risen by between 17 and 23 per cent, while the base cost of iPad models have increased by between 18 and 25 per cent.

Apple has also raised the price of its HomePod speaker by 15 per cent from $479 to $549, while its HomePod mini saw a larger 34 per cent increase from $149 to $199.

The Apple TV 4K streaming box will now cost $299 in Australia, a 37 per cent increase on the previous $219 price.

The company's Vision Pro augmented reality headset will now start from $6,299 locally, up 5 per cent from its previous price of $5,999.

Apple Mac starting price increases, June 2026

MacBook Neo: $1,049, up from $899 (17 per cent rise)

MacBook Air M5: $2,099, up from $1,799 (17 per cent rise)

MacBook Pro M5: $3,199, up from $2,699 (18.5 per cent rise)

iMac: $2,399, up from $1,999 (20 per cent rise)

Mac Studio: $4,299, up from $3,499 (23 per cent rise)

Apple iPad starting price increases, June 2026

iPad Pro: $1,999, up from $1,699 (18 per cent rise)

iPad Air: $1,249, up from $999 (25 per cent rise)

iPad: $749, up from $599 (25 per cent rise)

iPad Mini: $949, up from $799 (19 per cent rise)

An Apple spokesperson told Information Age that the company recently "shielded" customers from component price increases, but had "reached a point where we need to begin raising prices on a number of products".

"We know this is not welcome news, and we are working tirelessly to find solutions," they said.

"... The rapid expansion of AI data centers has created an extraordinary surge in demand for memory and storage.

"We have never seen a component price increase this much, this quickly."

Apple did not increase the retail prices of its iPhone, Apple Watch, or AirPod devices, but the company previously launched its iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max models with higher starting prices in Australia in 2025.

The Mac mini also avoided a price increase this time around, as Apple raised its starting price to $1,299 in May.

Apple warned price increases were ‘unavoidable’

Apple CEO Tim Cook warned earlier this month that the surging cost of memory and storage chips meant “unfortunately, price increases are unavoidable”.

He said that while the company had tried to “shield” customers from “huge increases” in costs from Apple’s suppliers, the situation had “become unsustainable”.

The company’s share price fell around 6 per cent on Friday (AEST), following its pricing changes.



Apple CEO Tim Cook (pictured here with a customer) warned earlier this month that the company would increase prices. Image: Apple / Supplied

Many consumer electronics companies have raised the prices of their products in recent months, amid a spike in demand for memory chips and other computer parts, largely caused by companies buying up stock for use in artificial intelligence.

The likes of Microsoft, Nintendo, and Sony have previously announced price increases for devices including computers and gaming consoles.

Professor George Buchanan from RMIT University’s School of Computing Technologies said while critics may suggest Apple is “price-gouging”, the company’s substantial supply chain has allowed it to keep prices “more stable than their competitors”.

Tech ‘may only get more expensive’

Buchanan suggested the cost of Apple products and other devices “may only get more expensive” into 2027, as supply continues to be outpaced by demand.

"And for mainstream PC manufacturers and affordable phone producers, the shocks are going to be even greater,” he said.

“Your Christmas technology gift, phone, laptop or iPad is going to be a lot more expensive, whatever the brand."

Tim Cook is set to step down from his role as CEO of Apple at the start of September, with longtime colleague John Ternus to take over.

The company is then expected to unveil its first foldable iPhone later that month, which many analysts believe will be its most expensive iPhone model to date.

While Apple’s current iPhone 17 Pro line starts at $1,999 in Australia, the company’s first foldable iPhone is expected to cost upwards of around $2,800 locally.