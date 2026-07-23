A new hotline has been launched for SMEs wanting to get started with AI. Photo: Shutterstock

Australian SMEs curious about AI but unsure where to start can now pick up the phone and ask an AI directly.

The SME Centre of AI (SMEC AI) has launched a free national AI information line, using generative AI-powered voice technology to provide businesses with tailored advice about how the technology could be applied to their operations.

The service comes as new NAB research shows AI adoption among SMEs continues to grow, with around 40 per cent actively using the technology and 22 per cent reporting "significant transformational improvements" from its use.

Yet many businesses remain hesitant, citing concerns around cost, skills, data readiness and uncertainty about returns on investment.

Accessible by calling 1800 517 403, the AI Information Line uses an AWS-based generative AI platform that guides callers through a conversation about their business, industry, challenges and goals before producing a detailed PDF report with recommendations and next steps.

Practical help

SMEC AI managing director Andrew Lai said the service was designed both to help businesses begin their AI journey and to demonstrate how far conversational AI technology has evolved.

"It's not just giving a bit of help to SMEs," Lai told Information Age.

“We wanted it to be a demonstration that AI actually works and can be really helpful.”

The decision to make the AI Information Line an exemplar of AI’s capabilities was driven by the maturity of generative AI (genAI) backed voice technology, which has evolved from simple prompts to full, personalised conversations less likely to frustrate callers.

“We’ve been testing voice AI for a few years now,” Lai explained, “but only recently has it really started to work – for example, where it doesn’t talk over people, it can understand people really well, and comes up with some excellent suggestions.”

The system, “clearly identifies itself as AI,” he said, noting that callers can request a booking with a real person but adding that the fact that the line is operational 24x7 is “a great way to help SMEs who are pretty time poor and may only be able to call outside of hours.”

“A lot of SMEs are still very phone based, and we thought this was a really good way to meet their flexible needs… it’s that first port of call for SMEs to try to start their AI journey.”

Flying the banner of responsible AI

By providing relevant and considered advice for SMEs, Lai is confident the AI information line will provide value for businesses that are still on the fence about adopting AI.

The system was designed to show businesses just what today’s genAI technology is capable of, with Lai noting that SMEC AI designed it as an overt example of human-centred, responsible AI.

That means ensuring the system openly respects privacy and security requirements; identifies itself as AI; asks callers for permission to record the call; provides opt-out capabilities for those who want them; openly operates as ‘sovereign AI’ and stores data within Australia; and more.

“You know you’ll have people call throughout the night and they might not be able to tell that this is not a person,” Lai explained, “so we very clearly identify that it’s an AI system.”

The philosophy reflects the federal government’s recently announced move to double down on responsible AI – which Professor Theo Farrell, vice-chancellor at La Trobe University, said was crucial to increasing business adoption of the technology.

That uni this month began a 3-company pilot of its new AI Business Studio program, in which La Trobe Business School students will deliver crucial support for SMEs that, Farrell said, “see the exciting opportunities AI offers, but need help getting there.”

La Trobe aims to support over 1,000 SMEs by 2028, “helping them assess their data, technology and workforce readiness; identify opportunities for automation and workflow improvement; or develop practical recommendations to improve productivity and client outcomes.”