SpaceX has officially filed to go public in June. Photo: SpaceX

SpaceX is on the verge of a massive public offering which could make its owner Elon Musk the world’s first trillionaire.

The space exploration company officially filed to go public last week and released its prospectus, revealing financial details of the tech firm.

SpaceX aims to be trading under the ticker SPCX on 12 June, after the listing is ticked off by the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

While the company is best known for building rockets and launching satellites, the prospectus positions it more as an artificial intelligence infrastructure developer.

The prospectus includes the tag line of “building the infrastructure of the future” and said the company aims to “build the systems and technologies necessary to make life multiplanetary, to understand the true nature of the universe and to extend the light of consciousness to the stars”.

SpaceX acquired xAI earlier this year, bringing Musk’s social media platform X and generative AI chatbot Grok under the same umbrella.

A $28 trillion market

The company has three main market segments: space, connectivity and AI.

Across these three segments, the prospectus claims SpaceX has the “largest actionable total addressable market in human history” of $US28.5 trillion ($39.8 trillion).

“[SpaceX is] the most ambitious, vertically integrated innovation engine on (and off) Earth with unmatched capabilities to rapidly manufacture and launch space-based communications that connect the world, to harness the Sun to power a truth-seeking artificial intelligence that advances scientific discovery, and ultimately to build a base on the Moon and cities on other planets,” the SpaceX prospectus said.

“We believe that space represents the largest economic frontier in human history.”

The prospectus contains a number of lofty statements around interplanetary travel and colonising other planets.

“We do not want humans to have the same fate as dinosaurs,” it said.

“We want to give them a reason to look ahead with excitement, with the prospect that we are entering an age of abundance with an endlessly prosperous and exciting future.”

The IPO has the potential to be the largest in history, and which would likely skyrocket Musk’s net worth, which already sits at the highest in the world.

Musk last year became the first person to reach $US500 billion ($698 billion) in wealth and will retain 42 per cent of SpaceX after the IPO, thanks to a dual-class share structure which hands him more than 85 per cent of the voting power.

SpaceX is reportedly planning to raise between $US40 to $US80 billion ($55 billion to $111 billion).

If the raise is towards the higher end, Musk’s SpaceX shares would be worth $US600 billion ($838 billion), taking his net worth to over $US1 trillion ($1.4 trillion).

Financial details revealed

The prospectus reveals details of SpaceX’s finances for the first time, including its budget bottom line, revenue and growth plans.

The data reveals the company had a major operating loss in the first three months of this year, is currently losing significant amounts of money through its AI arm, and Starlink is the main profitable branch of the business.

In the first three months of this year, SpaceX had consolidated revenue of $US4.7 billion ($6.6 billion), and losses from operations of $US1.9 billion ($2.7 billion).

Last year, the company recorded revenue of $US18.7 billion ($26 billion) with an operating loss of $US2.6 billion ($3.6 billion).

When broken down around the company’s segments, the space arm brought in $US619 million ($864 million) and had an operating loss of $US662 million ($925 million) in the first quarter of 2026.

The connectivity segment, which includes Starlink, posted a profit of $US1.2 billion ($1.7 billion), while the newly-acquired AI branch lost $US2.5 billion ($3.5 billion).

Earlier this year SpaceX announced plans to deploy 1 million orbital data centres around Earth, following the acquisition of xAI.