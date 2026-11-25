Communications Minister Anika Wells could barely contain her joy in announcing Digital Duty of Care would pass into law, having garnered the support of the Greens. Photo: YouTube

Tech giants could soon be swamped with civil lawsuits after the Senate passed long-debated Digital Duty of Care (DDoC) laws that will empower Australians to sidestep regulators and directly claim damages for harm from social media, AI and other digital services.

The new Online Safety Amendment (Digital Duty of Care) Bill 2026, which was released in draft form in September and finalised after a Parliamentary committee tabled its long-awaited report on 20 November, supersedes industry codes and imposes new obligations.

These include a requirement that online services “take appropriate action to ensure a safe online environment”, including the provision of mandatory ‘user empowerment tools’ that let users control their exposure to feeds driven by algorithms designed to hook them.

Communications Minister Anika Wells explained that the DDoC will also strengthen privacy protections, expand eSafety’s powers to remove nude fakes, introduce external dispute resolution pathways, and include ‘addictive tools’ in mandatory annual risk assessments.

Contentious for two years due to its scope and implications, the DDoC has triggered often heated debate and only passed the Senate after Labor compromised with the Greens to add measures that give social media users a “private right of action” to sue firms.

“Principle and persistence” have delivered that right, Greens leader Senator David Shoebridge said, calling it a way of “taking power back from a handful of billionaire-owned, largely US corporations and giving it back to Australians who have been paying too high a price for their profits.”

Tech giants will be required to allow users to opt out of addictive design features, freeing them from recommendation algorithms that have been blamed for social media addiction and social and psychological harm as users are swamped by unending negativity and abuse.

Fines for breaches of the DDoC laws have been set at $109 million or up to 5 per cent of global revenue – potentially signalling “multi-billion dollar penalties” as Greens communications spokesperson Senator Sarah Hanson-Young lauded the “line in the sand”.

“The era of Big Tech profiting off the harm of Australians and getting away with it is over,” she said, comparing the DDoC to existing rules regulating the behaviour of food producers, toy manufacturers, and “every other company selling products in Australia.”

Big tech firms, she said, “will now be on the hook for tens of billions of dollars if they breach the [DDoC] and fail to protect users from online harm.”

Opposition communication spokesperson Senator Sarah Henderson slammed the legislation as vague and ambiguous, warning that it “undermines both the online safety of Australians and our freedom of expression” and is based around “undefined concepts of harm”.

Part of a global trend towards accountability

Building on the lessons of legislation such as the EU’s Digital Services Act and a growing overseas push to emulate Australia’s under-16 social media restrictions, the DDoC laws have evolved over time as the government worked to formalise its expectations of Big Tech.

Facebook and Instagram owner Meta, for one, recently agreed to pay $25 billion ($US18 billion) to settle action from several US states that said it had targeted young users with features designed to keep them engaged with content even where it was harmful.

In March, a California jury found YouTube and Meta – which was last year found to be actively profiting from scam ads – guilty of designing platforms that are dangerous for young people, compounding pressure on the firms to change the way their products operate.

Until now, Australians seeking redress for similar alleged harms have only been able to lodge protests through the eSafety Commissioner, which has struggled to meaningfully police the tech giants due to a lack of resources and enforcement powers.

Australians overwhelmingly favour tighter restrictions on Big Tech, a September survey by the Australia Institute found, with 93 per cent of 1,042 respondents saying they want online platforms to be legally required to provide a safe online environment.

The new DDoC “could materially strengthen accountability,” Monash Business School Department of Business Law and Taxation senior lecturer Dr Aashish Srivastava said, although the ability to actually impose large penalties remains to be seen.

While the new penalties of 5 per cent of global revenues “should strengthen deterrence for very large platforms,” he said, the DDoC’s practical effectiveness “will depend on how the legislation defines breach, causation, recoverable harm and available remedies.”

Devil in the detail

With the new laws not set to come into force for a year, however, Australian Computer Society (ACS) chief executive Dr Prins Ralston warns there isn’t a minute to waste as regulators and tech firms prepare for compliance with measures such as annual risk assessments.

Citing comments by Wells that the DDoC “is about that phone that is under the pillow at night when [parents] can’t get to it,” Ralston warned that “whoever checks the algorithm feeding that phone should be able to open it up and test it.”

Such testing must be done by “people with demonstrated technical capability,” he added, “overseen by a senior officer in Australia with the authority to order fixes, and independently tested” – with the new right to sue threatening a chilling effect for executives.

“Any director facing a 5 per cent exposure should want a capable and qualified person’s name on those risk assessments,” he said.

“Most of this technology is built overseas. Australia still needs capable professionals here who can test the safety claims and say when they don't hold up. Twelve months isn't long to find them."

ACS is the publisher of Information Age.