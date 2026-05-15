LinkedIn is cutting 875 roles – about 5 per cent of its overall workforce – despite enjoying significant revenue growth in the last year.

LinkedIn workers were told of the planned layoffs on Thursday, with those in engineering, product and marketing to be impacted.

The Microsoft-owned social network platform has more than 17,500 full-time employees around the world.

The company has said the job cuts are not related to increased usage of AI, but rather about reorganising internal teams and doubling down on the parts of the business that are growing.

A LinkedIn spokesperson confirmed the job cuts but did not reveal if any Australia-based employees would be impacted.

“As part of our regular business planning, we’ve implemented organisational changes to best position ourselves for future success,” the spokesperson told Information Age.

Revenue on the rise

The layoffs come despite LinkedIn recently reporting it had made 12 per cent more revenue in the first three months of this year compared to 2025.

LinkedIn reported $6.9 billion (US$5 billion) in revenue for the first quarter of 2026.

The LinkedIn job cuts were first reported by Reuters.

LinkedIn recently avoided Australia’s News Bargaining Incentive, despite the platform promoting news content.

The job cuts also come just weeks after LinkedIn parent company Microsoft announced it plans to invest $25 billion in Australia in the next four years, with a pledge to train 3 million people in AI.

The money will go towards major infrastructure, cyber safety collaborations and the AI workforce training.

Cisco cuts

The cuts came on the same day American tech giant Cisco revealed it would also be cutting 5 per cent of its total workforce, equating to 4,000 people.

Cisco has also enjoyed revenue growth of late, with a 12 per cent year-on-year increase to nearly $22 billion (US$15.8 billion).

Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins said the company would still be making “clear, strategic investments” in key areas such as silicon, optics, security and AI.

“The companies that will win in the AI era will be those with focus, urgency and the discipline to continuously shift investment toward the areas where demand and long-term value creation are strongest,” Robbins said.

“I’m confident Cisco will be one of those winners.

“This means making hard decisions – about where we invest, how we’re organised, and how our cost structure reflects the opportunity in front of us.”

It comes after Cisco shed 6,000 jobs in late 2024 – 7 per cent of its workforce at the time – amid a drop in revenue of 10 per cent.

A year of tech cuts

Many of the biggest tech companies in the world have made job cuts this year, with many blamed on the growth of artificial intelligence and its implementation across business operations.

According to layoffs.fyi, more than 108,000 workers have been laid off this year across 137 tech companies.

An analysis by Rational FX, found just under 4,500 tech workers in Australia lost their jobs in the first three months of the year, and all of these were attributed to AI.

Amazon earlier this year announced it would be cutting 16,000 jobs, just three months after shedding 14,000 roles, in total accounting for nearly 10 per cent of the tech giant’s workforce.