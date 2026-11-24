Reinstated Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang says he 'can’t wait to get back to work'. Image: Nvidia

Nvidia's share price has jumped 30 per cent after the chipmaker reinstated Jensen Huang as its president and CEO on Tuesday, less than two weeks after the company's co-founder resigned over revelations of extramarital affairs – including one with an alleged Chinese spy.

The Nvidia board's surprise decision came after US President Donald Trump, who is an Nvidia shareholder, allegedly urged the firm to reinstate Huang and gave it reassurances regarding national security concerns.

Nvidia and the US government have both launched investigations into Huang's relationship with Alice Huang (no relation) over concerns advanced AI chips were illegally sold to Chinese companies.

"In the process of reaching its decision, the board received input from senior levels of the United States government, and based on that input, the board is confident that Mr Huang’s reinstatement poses no national security risk," Nvidia said in a statement.

The company's share price dropped around 20 per cent in the past month, including as Huang resigned as Nvidia CEO on 12 November when two other alleged affairs with employees came to light.

The billionaire said he is "honoured to return to Nvidia".

"I take this responsibility with the greatest humility and renewed commitment," Huang said in a statement.

"... I am also deeply thankful to our employees, shareholders, leaders across the industry, and partners around the world for their extraordinary support.

"Above all, I am grateful for the love and support of my family. I can’t wait to get back to work."

Video posted on social media showed Huang telling employees in an Nvidia office that he will "be a better CEO the second time around".

Nvidia chair Harvey C Jones said the company's board believes Huang's reinstatement "is in the best interests of our stockholders, employees, partners, and customers".

The company's board said last week that it did not intend to reinstate Huang, despite a push for his return from the likes of Trump, and Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.

Trump praises Nvidia, posts Huang meme

Trump congratulated Nvidia on what he described as "an absolutely great decision" to reinstate Huang, and said the US government has "no reason to believe that Jensen’s return to Nvidia poses any risk to national security".

The president told CNBC that he had "convinced" Nvidia's board to reinstate Huang.

"[Nvidia] did ask for assurance on the national security threat, and we gave them assurance – at least with everything we know, and we know a lot," he said.

In a statement on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump said, "The attorney-general of the United States has confirmed that the US government does not possess evidence that [Huang] has engaged in any unlawful conduct.

"On a personal note, I have gotten to know Jensen, and he is a great patriot and national treasure."

Trump added that the US "needs Jensen’s leadership at Nvidia in order to ensure the success and prosperity of not only the company, but the American economy".

Nvidia has become one of the most valuable companies in the world as its graphics processing units (GPUs) have been critical to powering the generative artificial intelligence boom.

The company is also a major investor in many American AI companies.

Trump later posted an AI-generated meme depicting Huang as Trump in an iconic photo taken when the US president survived an assassination attempt in July 2024.

In the meme, Huang is depicted holding a red bra in front of an Nvidia flag.



Donald Trump shared this AI-generated meme depicting Huang as himself. Image: Truth Social

Democrats vow to investigate Nvidia and Trump

Democrats, who will control both chambers of US Congress from January following midterm election losses by Republicans, have suggested they will investigate the actions of Nvidia and the Trump White House.

Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer described the Trump administration's "rush" to reinstate Huang as underscoring "the need for Congress to act".

"Trump is putting his own financial interests and the needs of his billionaire buddies before our national security, emphasising that he’s learned nothing from his resounding election defeat," Schumer posted on Musk's social media platform X.

"Democrats will wield their full power to investigate any wrongdoing by the Trump administration, Jensen Huang, other Nvidia executives, and anyone selling out our national security for financial gain.

"We'll also work on a bipartisan basis to continue advancing policies that stop the flow of our most powerful technology to the Chinese military and other adversaries."

Huang is scheduled to appear before Congress on 1 December for a private interview with three House committees, before testifying publicly before a Senate banking committee two days later.

Nvidia said it "will continue to cooperate with ongoing government investigations and inquiries".

The company's board said its internal investigation, run by a group of independent directors, "will proceed to conclusion".

"Mr Huang fully supports the investigation and is committed to cooperating with it," the board said.

Nvidia is also seeking to hire a chief compliance officer, and has formed a new committee of independent directors "to oversee trade compliance and national security risks", the company said.