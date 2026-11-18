Bunnings says it is 'reducing the cost of technology delivery'. Image: Shutterstock

Bunnings will make around 230 Australian technology workers redundant and end engagements with roughly 120 contractors as part of an outsourcing deal with Indian IT giant Tata Consultancy Services, the local hardware store chain announced on Tuesday.

Beginning in December 2026, Bunnings will start to offshore technology work to Tata teams in India and the Philippines, in a move it said would cut its IT costs.

While Bunnings has not specified how many tech jobs will be offshored, it said "a greater proportion of technology services and project delivery" will now be provided by Tata teams.

Bunnings will retain an Australian technology team of around 500 people, it said, and some Tata employees in Australia will also be assigned to its IT work.

Affected Australian staff will retain their roles until the end of 2026, with changes to take effect in 2027, said Bunnings, which is owned by retail giant Wesfarmers.

Tata is India's largest IT services company, and one of that country's largest private sector employers, with almost 600,000 employees.

The firm, which aspires to "become the world's largest AI-led technology services company", was among the companies recently banned from a popular US visa program after the White House accused eight organisations of attempting to replace American workers.

'Reducing the cost of technology delivery'

Bunnings's partnership with Tata will "provide access to global technology expertise and scale, while reducing the cost of technology delivery and enabling increased investment in customer experiences, innovation and growth", the retailer said.

The company cited an "increasingly competitive retail environment" and customers' changing hopping habits as other reasons for its decision to restructure its technology teams.

Bunnings's "focus for the coming years" includes scaling its use of AI and automation "to reduce manual tasks and improve efficiency", according to Wesfarmers's latest annual report.

Another listed goal was to "continue supply chain evolution through investment in technology and network optimisation".

Bunnings Group, which has 506 stores across Bunnings and other brands such as Beaumont Tiles and Tool Kit Depot, saw its operating earnings increase 5 per cent in the 2025-26 financial year, to more than $2.45 billion.



Tata Consultancy Services is India's largest IT services company. Image: Shutterstock

Bunnings 'in a daily sprint' with technology

Bunnings managing director Mike Schneider described the company's technology staffing changes as "necessary but important".

"We need a technology model and partner that keeps pace with our customers so that we can continue to deliver the service, value and helpful advice people expect from us," he said.

"We know that this is difficult for our technology team members, particularly those impacted by the change.

"We’re managing these changes with care and respect, including through redundancy packages, career transition, redeployment wherever possible, and wellbeing support."

Bunnings, which launched an AI shopping assistant named Buddy in April 2026, is "in a daily sprint to keep up with what our customers want and need, now and into the future", Schneider added.

The company's restructure follows other recent examples of Australian technology jobs being offshored at the likes of Qantas, Telstra, Woolworths, Officeworks, and the Commonwealth Bank.

Dr Prins Ralston, CEO of technology workforce peak body the Australian Computer Society (ACS), said governments and company boards "need to weigh the risks of outsourcing alongside any savings".

"If a critical system goes down, who in Australia has the access, authority and expertise to get it running again?" he said.

“... From supermarkets to airlines, Australian businesses depend on technology to keep operating.

"If we let the expertise to run those systems move offshore, who here will have the skills to get them back up when something goes wrong?"

ACS is the publisher of Information Age.